Universe At War Demo On Marketplace

Back in Leipzig, McWhertor and I hung out at Sega's booth while Crecente played Universe at War on PC for hours. After a while, he let me take his game for a spin. I immediately blew up a non-replaceable ship. As I may have mentioned before, he was not happy.

But Universe at War looked fantastic, despite its only moderate reception. And now it's available as a demo on the Xbox 360. So if you enjoy RTSs but don't have a PC or trust console-ported controls, it might be worth giving a download. And just think: if such demos were around back at Leipzig, I probably wouldn't have to run all my posts by Tristan before publishing. And Mini Bash might have approved my raise, too.



