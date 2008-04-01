The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Unknown Developer Working on Escape from Alcatraz Game

arc_face.jpgAn anonymous tipster has sent us a batch of sexy-as screenshots (and the above piece of concept art) for an upcoming title based on Alcatraz, the disused prison located in the middle of the San Francisco Bay in the US.

According to our source, the game won't be based on the 1979 film Escape from Alcatraz that starred Clint Eastwood, but the earlier 1962 flick Birdman of Alcatraz. Word is, the developer is trying to get Burt Lancaster to voice the game's titular character, but apparently it's having trouble convincing the 95-year old actor to breathe for extended periods of time.Players will have to break out of the famous gaol using nothing but the clothes on their back and a bar of soap. Seeing as soap plays such a huge part in the gameplay, the devs have gone to the trouble of coding a special "soap engine". Our source, who emphasised this as being a "next-gen" feature, says you can throw, eat or even drop the soap, and it will be realistically modelled.

There's no info at the moment on the name of the developer, or even if it has a publisher, but our source says they've two names for the game in mind: Escape from Alcatraz: This Is Not The Shawkshank Redemption and Escape from Alcatraz: Oh God, The Water's So Cold It's Frozen My Man Ham.

Going by the luscious pictures, we're thinking the dev might be GSC Gameworld, or even Crytek. Exclusive screenshots of this amazingly hyper-realistic and terrifying title below. arc_normalmap.jpgAlong with the soap engine, the developers have put a lot of work into its "flaky paint" technology. The normal mapping really shows in the shot above. arc_manable.jpgA mannable turrent. No word on mannable men. arc_driveable.jpgLike all recent (and good) titles, the Escape from Alcatraz game will feature driveable vehicles. arc_decal2.jpgCheck out that awesome decal. It almost looks real! arc_decal1.jpgScrew it, these decals are real! arc_buildmap.jpgThis is a shot of the "derelict building" level, where you apparently have a shoot-out with the prison warden. His man brings a gun, while your man brings some soap. arc_fudge.jpgAccording to our source, the final stage involves "fudge packing", and transpires in the above building. We're still trying to confirm this.

This is an April Fools joke, if you hadn't already guessed.

Comments

  • Dark Moogle Guest

    You had me up until the screenshots, but I still like the idea of a soap engine!

    Also, whats with all the game related April Fools jokes this year being really bad. First VC Reviews says Virtual Boy games are coming to the VC and now this!?!?!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles