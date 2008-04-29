US SingStar Lineup Looks...Good?

We know it's more hip to hate on pop music that to sing its praises (get it?), but we'll admit that the lineup for the upcoming US/PS3 edition of SingStar actually looks decent. There's representation from The Ramones, The Smashing Pumpkins and David Bowie (as well as a ton of other excellent artists). Plus the game features a personal favourite, The Rolling Stones' Sympathy For The Devil...though we'd be lying if we denied being at least a little excited to belt out The Cardigans' Lovefool. Here's the full 30-track list. Enjoy, then return to hating everything that anyone ever liked ever.
Amy Winehouse
Back To Black
Beck
Loser
Blind Melon
No Rain
Blink-182
All The Small Things
Britney Spears
Toxic
Coldplay
Clocks
Corinne Bailey Rae
Put Your Records On
Dave Matthews Band
Crash Into Me
David Bowie
Let's Dance
Faith No More
Epic
Franz Ferdinand
Do You Want To ?
Jane's Addiction
Been Caught Stealing
New Found Glory
My Friends Over You
Ne-Yo
So Sick
OutKast
Hey Ya !
Pixies
Here Comes Your Man
R.E.M.
Losing My Religion
Radiohead
No Surprises
Scissor Sisters
I Don't Feel Like Dancin'
The Automatic Automatic
Monster
The Cardigans
Lovefool
The Killers
Mr. Brightside
The Pussycat Dolls
Beep
The Ramones
I Wanna Be Sedated
The Rolling Stones
Sympathy For The Devil
The Smashing Pumpkins
Today
U2
Beautiful Day
Warrant
Cherry Pie
Weezer
Buddy Holly
Wolfmother
Love Train
The US SingStar launch line-up [PS3 Fanboy]
