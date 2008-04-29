US SingStar Lineup Looks...Good?

We know it's more hip to hate on pop music that to sing its praises (get it?), but we'll admit that the lineup for the upcoming US/PS3 edition of SingStar actually looks decent. There's representation from The Ramones, The Smashing Pumpkins and David Bowie (as well as a ton of other excellent artists). Plus the game features a personal favourite, The Rolling Stones' Sympathy For The Devil...though we'd be lying if we denied being at least a little excited to belt out The Cardigans' Lovefool. Here's the full 30-track list. Enjoy, then return to hating everything that anyone ever liked ever.

Amy Winehouse

Back To Black

Beck

Loser

Blind Melon

No Rain

Blink-182

All The Small Things

Britney Spears

Toxic

Coldplay

Clocks

Corinne Bailey Rae

Put Your Records On

Dave Matthews Band

Crash Into Me

David Bowie

Let's Dance

Faith No More

Epic

Franz Ferdinand

Do You Want To ?

Jane's Addiction

Been Caught Stealing

New Found Glory

My Friends Over You

Ne-Yo

So Sick

OutKast

Hey Ya !

Pixies

Here Comes Your Man

R.E.M.

Losing My Religion

Radiohead

No Surprises

Scissor Sisters

I Don't Feel Like Dancin'

The Automatic Automatic

Monster

The Cardigans

Lovefool

The Killers

Mr. Brightside

The Pussycat Dolls

Beep

The Ramones

I Wanna Be Sedated

The Rolling Stones

Sympathy For The Devil

The Smashing Pumpkins

Today

U2

Beautiful Day

Warrant

Cherry Pie

Weezer

Buddy Holly

Wolfmother

Love Train

The US SingStar launch line-up [PS3 Fanboy]