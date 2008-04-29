US SingStar Lineup Looks...Good?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

We know it's more hip to hate on pop music that to sing its praises (get it?), but we'll admit that the lineup for the upcoming US/PS3 edition of SingStar actually looks decent. There's representation from The Ramones, The Smashing Pumpkins and David Bowie (as well as a ton of other excellent artists). Plus the game features a personal favourite, The Rolling Stones' Sympathy For The Devil...though we'd be lying if we denied being at least a little excited to belt out The Cardigans' Lovefool. Here's the full 30-track list. Enjoy, then return to hating everything that anyone ever liked ever.

Amy Winehouse
Back To Black

Beck
Loser

Blind Melon
No Rain

Blink-182
All The Small Things

Britney Spears
Toxic

Coldplay
Clocks

Corinne Bailey Rae
Put Your Records On

Dave Matthews Band
Crash Into Me

David Bowie
Let's Dance

Faith No More
Epic

Franz Ferdinand
Do You Want To ?

Jane's Addiction
Been Caught Stealing

New Found Glory
My Friends Over You

Ne-Yo
So Sick

OutKast
Hey Ya !

Pixies
Here Comes Your Man

R.E.M.
Losing My Religion

Radiohead
No Surprises

Scissor Sisters
I Don't Feel Like Dancin'

The Automatic Automatic
Monster

The Cardigans
Lovefool

The Killers
Mr. Brightside

The Pussycat Dolls
Beep

The Ramones
I Wanna Be Sedated

The Rolling Stones
Sympathy For The Devil

The Smashing Pumpkins
Today

U2
Beautiful Day

Warrant
Cherry Pie

Weezer
Buddy Holly

Wolfmother
Love Train

The US SingStar launch line-up [PS3 Fanboy]

