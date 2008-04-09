Uwe Boll Responds To Million Man Petition: "Look I'm Not A Fucking Retard"

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Yes, we've definitely heard all about Uwe Boll's claim that if a million concerned gamers were to band together, say via internet petition, he'd stop making movies. You can throttle back on the tips, Turbo. While no one at the Kotaku Towers complex believes that Uwe will give up the movie biz for a second, it doesn't seem to have curbed enthusiasm for an internet rallying cry. How does Mr. Boll respond?

In shattered English, Boll says he hopes that someone, somewhere will start a pro-Uwe petition. Why? Here's why.

"I'm not a fucking retard like Michael Bay or other people running around in the business or Eli Roth making the same shitty movies over and over again," says Boll. "If you really look at my movies you will see my real genius you know, and if you go on May 23 on Postal you will see that I deliver a movie what nobody else delivered in the last 10 years, what is way better as all that social critic George Clooney bullshit what you get every fucking weekend."

Pretty infallible, but if it's not clear yet, Boll clearly illustrates that you're at fault, not him. "You have to really wake up and you have to see me what I am," he says. "I am the only genius in the whole fucking business. Goodbye."

Genius? And how! He's got a legion of anti-fans paying him more attention than ever as Postal approaches. I'm off to generate that pro-Boll petition, 'cause if Boll stops making movies, we're out a half-dozen posts a month. Oh, and sprinkle some [sic]around this post. It's all verbatim.

Postal [MovieSet]

Comments

  • DONAR Guest

    I want him and Jack Thompson in a cage match, pronto. They can fight over who does a greater disservice to gamers and the English language.

  • mikezombie777 Guest

    "making the same shitty movies over and over again"

    Ohhh my! Hahahaha that had me rolling on the floor.....ALL he does is make the same piss poor movies over and over again. He takes games and turns them into pieces of shit OVER AND OVER again. When is this retard going to stop living in a dreamworld and realize he's a talentless crackpot?

    He's a bit like the Jack Thompson of the film industry. i.e a delusional jackass who thinks he can conquerer the world by spurting out childish insults and laughable half-truths. He's horrible at both being a director AND a human being.

    Uwe, do you really think throwing childish insults at would-be movie goers and other directors is going to get people on your side? Get a clue you idiot.

