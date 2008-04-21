The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Uwe Boll Wanted To Do A WoW Movie, Blizzard Said No, Thanks

Uwe Boll likes games. Likes making movies based on games. Likes making movies based on games involving swords, castles and magic. Guy's got a track record. So Uwe Boll making the World of Warcraft movie, it just fits, right? Did for Boll. Didn't for Blizzard. Boll says:

I got in contact with Paul Sams of Blizzard, and he said, 'We will not sell the movie rights, not to you...especially not to you. Because it's such a big online game success, maybe a bad movie would destroy that ongoing income, what the company has with it."

But what if it was a good movie, Uwe? Oh, right...
