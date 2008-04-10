Uwe Boll's Postal Getting Rave Reviews From People You've Never Heard Of

It's rare that I make it out the local cineplex these days unless former Village People cowboy Randy Jones gives it his stamp of approval. Fortunately for Uwe Boll and whomever bankrolled his latest video game adaptation Postal, they've got a tenner coming their way, fresh from my wallet! Just kidding, obviously, but the film does appear to be on the receiving end of rave review from people you're sure to be unfamiliar with, including that guy from the blog you haven't read Times Square Gossip who wrote that Postal is so funny "you are going to drop your popcorn." What's funny about dropped popcorn? That's serious.

Other folks whose opinion carries no weight say that the movie is "the funniest film of the year" and will bring you to tears or the brink of incontinence. Even Postal developer Vince Desi says the film has been "sharpened" and I can't imagine he'd be anything but honest with us about the movie based on his game.

About another half-review is contained in the press release after the jump.