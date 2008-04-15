Valkyria Chronicles Has An Optional Install (Thanks Sega)

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Mandatory installs on the PS3. It's a new line over which you lot can divide yourselves into "for" and "not for" camps, but does it really have to be this way? No. It'd be a moot point if gamers were given the choice of an install, and while Capcom and SCE seem oblivious to this, Sega have at least taken note, offering anyone who picks up a copy of Valkyria Chronicles the choice between a 3.3GB install or fifteen second load times. Install, load times, install, load times, which will you choose?
