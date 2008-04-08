Valkyrie Chronicles Developed For Xbox 360, Then Switched to PS3

PS3 strategy RPG Valkyrie of the Battlefield: Gallian Chronicles is currently slated for the PS3 and the PS3 only. That could change! And you know what, that might even be easy to change. What, considering how the game apparently was planned for the Xbox 360. A former Valkyrie Chronicles staffer (now turned ero-comic artist) writes on his blog:

Actually, I was involved in the early days of the game's development... back before I quit to draw erotic manga... Originally, the game was planned for the Xbox 360, but then later changed for the PS3.

The development was about three years...

Wonder if they can recover the dev costs...

Maybe! Why not make it multi-platform?

Valkyrie of the Battlefield Post [Mahiru Blog Thanks, muu!]