This is exactly the sort of trailer I don't need for a game that is coming to the Nintendo DS. While I am sure that tri-Ace will do a fine job of bringing the Valkyrie Profile franchise to the DS, I doubt that The Accused One's actual gameplay could even begin to deliver the tingly feeling I get watching this fully rendered Lenneth whispering the soul from a dead soldier and then taking to the skies. "Destiny by sinner sought, Tragedy by power wrought." Mmmmm, chills.
Valkyrie Profile: The Accused One Teases
