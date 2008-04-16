The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Variety: GTAIV Launch Bigger Than Halo 3 (And Then Some)

Variety are reporting that, according to "sources close to publisher Take-Two" (ie most likely the guys in charge of selling the game to retailers), Grand Theft Auto IV is poised to take in around $US 400 million during its first week on sale. Yowzers. To put that in perspective, Halo 3's launch took in a paltry $US 300 million.

To put it in further perspective, Spiderman 3 and the third Pirates movie hold the record for the two biggest worldwide opening weekends in cinema history, at $US 380 and $US 340 million respectively. So, yes, we're talking batshit crazy numbers here. They're also reporting that, based on discussions with retailers, the 360 version is easily outselling the PS3 one, though with both a higher install base and the promise of DLC, that's not the biggest shock in world news today.
'Grand' profits [Variety]
Grand Theft Auto IV on Xbox 360 selling better than Playstation 3 [Variety]

Comments

  • DONAR Guest

    Hmmm...are they including all the Aussie and NZ sales being replaced/doubled up with uncensored imported versions?

    0
  • Rowr Guest

    well duh, its gta. On both platforms.

    0
  • lishmo Guest

    400 mil, wouldn't shock me, still halo3 is 360 exclusive, something GTA can't brag about (meaning exclusive to 1 platform).

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles