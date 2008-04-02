Velociraptor Safari On iPhone?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Maybe. Who knows! Unity Technologies, the guys behind the Unity 3D engine, which while being a regular engine is also able to be run in a web browser (see Velociraptor Safari), have announced that it's been licensed to make an appearance on the iPhone. Sure, it'll help devs who want to make cheap, good-looking games for the format, but colour me disinterested (on the move AND the iPhone) until I can pick an iPhone up and do naught but run down some feathery raptors on public transport.
Unity 3D Engine To Support iPhone [GamesonDeck]

