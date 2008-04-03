Video Game Currencies That Out-Value The US Dollar

Curious about how an investment in rupees, the currency in The Legend of Zelda, would have translated into real world profit? The financial wizards at Maxim have gone through the impressive effort of translating the in-game value of currencies to real-world dollars from a septet of classic and modern video games, a scientific pursuit that proves a single mineral unit from StarCraft is worth far, far more than a gold ring from Sonic the Hedgehog will ever be. Pulitzer for economic research, please!

7 Video Game Currencies Stronger Than the U.S. Dollar [Maxim]