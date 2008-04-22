Video Game Developers Won't Call Grant Morrison

Comic book writer Grant Morrison loves video games. According to MTV, video games developers love him, too! Morrison's one of the more experimental comic book scribes and is very keen to do games. "Games are just a leading edge of something the human race is about to do," he says. So... How's that working out, Grant?

Ever since I started talking about them, no one's called me.

Bummer. Kinda interested in seeing what he'd do...

Will Someone Call Grant Morrison? [Multiplayer]