Video Game Developers Won't Call Grant Morrison

Comic book writer Grant Morrison loves video games. According to MTV, video games developers love him, too! Morrison's one of the more experimental comic book scribes and is very keen to do games. "Games are just a leading edge of something the human race is about to do," he says. So... How's that working out, Grant?

Ever since I started talking about them, no one's called me.

Bummer. Kinda interested in seeing what he'd do...
Will Someone Call Grant Morrison? [Multiplayer]

Comments

  • christian Guest

    There already was a Grant Morrison game. It was called Killer7 and it sold maybe 7 copies - but it had that Morrison feal.
    Seriously everyone claims they want more innovation in games. Get Bioware or something to hire this guy

    0

