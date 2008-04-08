Video Proof That Major League Eating: The Game Wasn't Just A Bad Joke

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Mastiff's video game adaptation of competitive ingestion, officially licensed by the Major League Eating organisation, will not only justify your Wii purchase and the very existence of WiiWare, it will elevate the medium to an art form. Or it will just be one more scoop of digital detritus on the mountainous pile of Wii shovelware. The jury is out. It features all your favourite people who put a lot things in their mouths, like that Kobayashi guy and Juliet "The World's #1 Competitive Eating Mom" Lee. Enjoy!

    You've got to be frakking kidding... Someone should tell these people April 1st was a full week ago.

