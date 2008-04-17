Voltron Episode Free On Xbox Video Marketplace

Way before the Power Rangers assembled the Megazord, Voltron was kicking it in outer space. (On a side note, do you notice how no one says "outer space" anymore? We're bringing it back.) And to celebrate its reappearance on Xbox Video Marketplace, Microsoft is handing out the first episode at no charge. Sure, you could probably get your Voltron fix with a few minutes of YouTubing or BitTorrenting, but that stuff is always free. One of the first lessons of life: never turn down a free ride in Microsoft's mega robot when they offer. Because you're already paying for the gas anyway.

