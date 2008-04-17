The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Voltron Episode Free On Xbox Video Marketplace

Way before the Power Rangers assembled the Megazord, Voltron was kicking it in outer space. (On a side note, do you notice how no one says "outer space" anymore? We're bringing it back.) And to celebrate its reappearance on Xbox Video Marketplace, Microsoft is handing out the first episode at no charge. Sure, you could probably get your Voltron fix with a few minutes of YouTubing or BitTorrenting, but that stuff is always free. One of the first lessons of life: never turn down a free ride in Microsoft's mega robot when they offer. Because you're already paying for the gas anyway.

Voltron: Defender of the Universe [Xbox via Xbox 360 fanboy][Image]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles