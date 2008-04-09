Wage An Endless War Against This Warhammer 40K MMO Info

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

A two-year wait gives us plenty of time to read up on THQ's Warhammer 40K MMO, so you can take your time with this. A sentence a week should ration things out nicely. The latest issue of PC Gamer has some real, actual information on the project, including the fact there'll be large-scale combat, you can naturally form squads/chapters and that, according to creative director Joe Madureira, there'll be "tons of stuff hanging off your character, weapons, scrolls... we are going to have the coolest looking characters of any MMO, ever". Oh, and fans of Space Hulk, know that the game will feature, amongst stuff like crumbling cities and alien temples, the ability to explore space hulks.
Actual WH40K MMO details here [PC Gamer, via CVG][Pic]

