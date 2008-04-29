Wait, GTA IV Is Locking Up?

What's that you say? GTA IV's only been out for a few hours, and already the internet's decided that both the PS3 and 360 versions are broken? That's what many forums - as well as many of our readers - would have you believe, with reports of the game locking up during/following the game's first cutscene, an error so severe you apparently have to unplug your console at the wall. Shades of Bully on 360, perhaps? Maybe this is a problem, maybe it's a squeaky wheel getting a whole month's worth of grease at once, who knows. Not us. We're asking Rockstar. And until we hear back from them, you all should remain calm.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink