Wait, GTA IV Is Locking Up?

What's that you say? GTA IV's only been out for a few hours, and already the internet's decided that both the PS3 and 360 versions are broken? That's what many forums - as well as many of our readers - would have you believe, with reports of the game locking up during/following the game's first cutscene, an error so severe you apparently have to unplug your console at the wall. Shades of Bully on 360, perhaps? Maybe this is a problem, maybe it's a squeaky wheel getting a whole month's worth of grease at once, who knows. Not us. We're asking Rockstar. And until we hear back from them, you all should remain calm.

