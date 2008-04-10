Wait, So Now Jake Gyllenhaal Is The Prince Of Persia?

So say Latino Review, who according to "multiple sources in Hollywood" tell him the Jarhead's not merely in the running, but that Disney have already offered him the role. On first thought, he seems more "nice" than "dashing/swarthy". But on second thought...yeah, this could work. He's an awfully pretty man, and the Prince is - at least in Sands of Time - an awfully pretty man. Put Jake in some MC Hammer pants and a wig, have him run up some walls and I'm sure he'll do just fine.

