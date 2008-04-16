Wait! You Might Not Want To Buy The Halo 3 Legendary Map Pack

Did we get your attention before it was Too Late? We hope so. Because if you were already interested in picking up Ninja Gaiden II, pre-ordering the game at Circuit City will score you the Halo 3 Legendary Map pack free. While the process isn't instantaneous, Circuit City will email you a redemption code within a week of your order. And seeing as Halo doesn't seem to be going anywhere in the near future, it could be a decent way to save yourself
ten dollars 800 Microsoft Points.
Ninja Gaiden II (Xbox 360) [Circuit City via Xbox360Fanboy]
