Want To Bathe With Your PSP? (Not Really, Thanks)

For those who cannot be away from their PSPs for even a moment, there's this: A plastic bag you can put your PlayStation Portable in. Once sealed, it makes your handheld portable waterproof, so you can watch digital TV or something. Products like this for cell phones have been around for ages in Japan (like at least since 2004!), so it's not surprising to see this. Not surprising at all.
CYBER GADGET Bag [Game Watch Impress via PSP Fanboy]
For those who cannot be away from their PSPs for even a moment, there's this: A plastic bag you can put your PlayStation Portable in. Once sealed, it makes your handheld portable waterproof, so you can watch digital TV or something. Products like this for cell phones have been around for ages in Japan (like at least since 2004!), so it's not surprising to see this. Not surprising at all.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink