Want To Bathe With Your PSP? (Not Really, Thanks)

For those who cannot be away from their PSPs for even a moment, there's this: A plastic bag you can put your PlayStation Portable in. Once sealed, it makes your handheld portable waterproof, so you can watch digital TV or something. Products like this for cell phones have been around for ages in Japan (like at least since 2004!), so it's not surprising to see this. Not surprising at all.

