Want To Go To Comic Con?

Comic fans might be interested to know that Madman is running a competition to send two people to Comic Con 2008 in San Diego.

All you have to do to enter is type in your specifics, including your name and email address, and then in 25 words or fewer, describe your favourite Adult Swim show and why you like it.

I'd love to go just for the Elvis Stormtroopers. Or because my name is Logan, which is the same as Wolverine's. My dad says chicks dig that stuff, and my magic 8-ball concurs.

More details can be found by following the link below.

Comic Con Competition [Madman]