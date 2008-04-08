Warhammer 40K MMO Still "Years Away"

As a general rule, I hate MMOs. Elves, grinding, enchanted amulets, yuck. Though I've always set aside a condition that, should I ever run into one that's both decent and based on a franchise or IP that I'm keen on, I'd at least dip my toes in the shallow end. Perhaps the only one to potentially meet this condition at this stage is THQ's Warhammer 40K MMO, so it's with a slightly pathetic frown on my face that I hear THQ CEO Brian Farrell saying the project's "probably still a couple of years out". Bummer.

