Warhammer Online On The March



You know, I think this is the first time I've actually seen Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning in motion? You'd have thought I would have caught site of it at an event or something, but nope. Now that I search back a bit, I did find this cam footage from back in 2006, but it hardly compares to this video, created by the content creation team for the game using closed beta footage. It looks...well, it looks like an MMO, make no mistake. A very stylised one at that, which isn't a bad thing. The whole thing comes off as a bit stiff, but MMO videos hardly ever live up to the real thing in motion. I'm just glad I got through this entire post without saying World of Warcraft. Dammit.