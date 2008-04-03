Warhawk 1.3 Update Adds Home Support. Great! Where's Home?

The latest update to Incognito's PlayStation 3 shooter Warhawk has gone live, bringing an extra tenth of numeral to the software version and inserting a host of new features. Go ahead, download it! In addition to new paint jobs, new VOIP options and new tactics, Warhawk's 1.3 flavor brings with it Home support. That's just fantastic, now we just need Home to launch so we can enjoy it. If you missed it the first time, here's what we heard Home will bring to the Warhawk experience. Until the service goes from beta to prime time, enjoy whacking things with your new field mechanic wrench!