Was There An Earthquake Last Night?

To: Fahey
From: Ashcraft
RE: Too Much Cake
So last night (after a panic attack, mind you), I woke up at around 3am and the entire apartment was shaking. Felt like an earthquake, — though I didn't really see anything about it in the news. Then again, I didn't check.
I've only been in a few minor quakes here, and they were enough to give me quite the jolt. They always talk about the big one hitting... Well, bigger than the Great Hanshin Earthquake, and that one was pretty bad.
What you missed last night
Euro 360 sales double
Club Nintendo SNES controller unboxed
Trackmania Nations Forever
Celebrity Miis
XBLA Ikaruga is "horrible"
GTAIV funnies
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink