We Do Not Believe This Dead or Alive Character Is Swimming

And the shameful Dead or Alive toys continue! This Tina figure is totally bra swimming. But look at her face. She could be waiting for a bus for all we know. And what about her hair? That's not swimming hair. We are disappointed to say that this Tina figure just isn't very realistic.

More pics of this Tina sample over at Akiba Hobby if you like.
Venus on the Beach! [Akiba Hobby]

