The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

We Wish This MGS4 Headset Was Real

The writer of design blog ProsumeThis says this Metal Gear Solid 4 headset he designed is real, in production, will cost $US 60, is officially licensed and will be available on June 12, same as the game. While I'd love to believe him, I don't, but that doesn't make the design any less pleasing on the eye. In terms of functionality and design it's based off the wireless 360 headset, but MGS fans may see something a little more familiar in the aesthetics and colour scheme, especially if you've been keeping up with the media released for MGS4 (think little wheelie robots). Very classy.

321

Behold! The Metal Gear Headset [ProsumeThis, thanks Michael!]

Comments

  • Mentoes Guest

    Wow, I cant believe Kotaku fell for such a horrible fake.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles