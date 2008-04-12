We Wish This MGS4 Headset Was Real

The writer of design blog ProsumeThis says this Metal Gear Solid 4 headset he designed is real, in production, will cost $US 60, is officially licensed and will be available on June 12, same as the game. While I'd love to believe him, I don't, but that doesn't make the design any less pleasing on the eye. In terms of functionality and design it's based off the wireless 360 headset, but MGS fans may see something a little more familiar in the aesthetics and colour scheme, especially if you've been keeping up with the media released for MGS4 (think little wheelie robots). Very classy.

Behold! The Metal Gear Headset [ProsumeThis, thanks Michael!]