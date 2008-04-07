Week in Games: We Had the Time of Our Lives

There are 18 releases coming up this week, and the largest drop appears to be the PC versions of Assassin's Creed and Portal, plus a Half Life 2 Episode Pack. Those are the biggest names I spot anyway.
The WTF drop of the week, hands down, is "Dirty Dancing." This movie was a favourite of 40-something women strung out on prescription antidepressants and boxed wine in 1987. They're now 60-something. Not exactly the demographic that camps out on Tuesdays for a new release. Or picks up a controller. The parade of new games is after the jump:
Fab 5 Soccer (DS)
Plushees (DS)
Half-Life 2: Episode Pack (PC)
Dirty Dancing (PC)
MiniCopter: Adventure Flight (Wii)
Fatal Fury Battle Archives Vol. 2 (PS2)
Ikaruga (XBLA)
Summer Sports: Paradise Island (Wii)
Overclocked: A History of Violence (PC)
Portal (PC)
Baroque (Wii, PS2)
Arcana Heart (PS2)
Assassin's Creed (PC)
There's also Sam & Max Episode 205: What's New Beelzebub?, Civil War Mysteries, and Team Fortress 2 coming out for the PC.
If you're picking up any of these — especially Dirty Dancing, I want to know about that — let us know in the comments. Thanks.
New Video Games - Week of April 7 [GameSpot]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink