Weekends Were Made for Nepotism

March 17, my Xbox 360 finally showed the Red Ring of Death. March 18, Brian Crecente offered me this job. It was kinda zen, as one door closes, another opens.

My name's Owen Good, I live in Silicon Valley and I'm one of the new weekend editors. As you may have read I worked with Brian on the night shift at our old gig, the Rocky Mountain News. Ordinarily, I'd now throw in a hard-bitten newspaper anecdote with a lot of swear words, but this is Kotaku, not The Wire.

Now, the big elephant in the room is that a lot of you commenters wanted this gig and the fact I once worked with Brian adds a hairy gorilla to the elephant. Everyone hates nepotism except for the nepot. So I realise my obligation to earn my stay here.

Instead, I'll just bribe you.

Here's a super-fun contest to get things started: Guess the date my Xbox 360 returns. Here's the original shipping info, showing Microsoft's brain-replacement factory in Texas received my bricked 360 on March 28. I honestly have no clue when I'll get this back. It's like sending off boxtops for a secret decoder ring and being told 4 to 6 weeks for delivery, except I don't even have that.

I know some of you have bricked multiples of 360s (really, they should put the total in your Xbox Live achievements) and I just popped my first Red Ring Of Death, so to speak. So based on your experiences, and factor in UPS ground shipments, which move as fast as plate tectonics, come up with the date it arrives. It's being shipped to San Mateo, Calif. There's a big UPS hub up in San Pablo, if that helps.

Winner gets McWhertor's Bag o' Schwag, which includes (but is not limited to) a Rock Band hoodie (woot) and an Assassin's Creed faceplate (oh yeah) and whatever other crap McWhertor wants to unload on you. But I promise at least those two things. We'll draw randomly from those who guess the correct/closest date.

Send your entry to kotakucontestATgmailDOTcom with "Owen's Xbox" in the subject header. One entry per email address. We'll take submissions right up to the day it arrives. EDIT: We had it wrong the first time. This e-mail address is correct.

Note: The winning date shall be the first day UPS attempts to deliver it. Attempt shall constitute showing up and leaving a note; calling me to ask WTF is my address since Microsoft will definitely screw that up again and/or, miracle upon miracles, actually putting it in my hands. Price is Right rules are in effect, which means the winner is closest to the delivery date without going over.

And, with all that out of the way, on to the weekend. Thanks for reading, folks.