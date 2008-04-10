Alrighty! Since none of you bastards (I repeat none) are willing to cosplay as airplanes, we're going to change up this contest. And giveaway another copy of Ace Combat 6 in the process. That's right, we're giving away two copies of Ace Combat 6 to the winner and the runner-up. New contest: Make a three dimensional aeroplane out of anything tangible, but paper. So you can't make CGI planes! And you can't draw them either! But, you can make them out of anything else as long as it's not paper. Rocks, clay, toothpicks, whatever! And remember, that means make and not build a plastic plane model you bought in the store. Send entries to kotakucontestATgmailDOTcom. Remember, we're giving away two copies of the game and INTERNET FAME.