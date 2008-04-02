What Are The Top 5 HP Lovecraft Video Games?

You all know how much I love HP Lovecraft. So you'll understand why I got super-excited when Dave over at his HPL news blog Mouldy and Shadowy and Full of Dim Rumours, posted a list of the top five games to ever sacrifice virgins to Cthulhu or paint insane pictures of Bugg-Shash. Not that there's anything wrong with virgins or crazy art, as long as you keep them to yourself. Each game even includes Dave's most memorable moment, such as this beauty from Mike Gentry's Anchorhead:

Or maybe the most defining moment is when you're looking through a telescope and see an unimaginable horror flying through space — and on closer inspection, you discover it's looking DIRECTLY AT YOU.

Multiple sets of underwear were invented for just this stuff.

Top 5 Lovecraft Games [Mouldy and Shadowy and Full of Dim Rumours]