The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

What Are The Top 5 HP Lovecraft Video Games?

cthulhu_left.jpgYou all know how much I love HP Lovecraft. So you'll understand why I got super-excited when Dave over at his HPL news blog Mouldy and Shadowy and Full of Dim Rumours, posted a list of the top five games to ever sacrifice virgins to Cthulhu or paint insane pictures of Bugg-Shash. Not that there's anything wrong with virgins or crazy art, as long as you keep them to yourself.Each game even includes Dave's most memorable moment, such as this beauty from Mike Gentry's Anchorhead:

Or maybe the most defining moment is when you're looking through a telescope and see an unimaginable horror flying through space — and on closer inspection, you discover it's looking DIRECTLY AT YOU.

Multiple sets of underwear were invented for just this stuff.

Top 5 Lovecraft Games [Mouldy and Shadowy and Full of Dim Rumours]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles