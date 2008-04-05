The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

It's time to charge up the AAs and get some much needed Wii time in. I'll be mucking around with a bit of Sega's The House of the Dead 2 & 3 Return, as I've never made it all the way through the third game in the series. I've also been slacking on properly finishing Super Mario Galaxy, an unfortunate black mark on my permanent record. When I'm not doing that, I may be farting around on PartnerNet, working on something for next week. I'll also be performing the Great Gawker Contractor Receipt Hunt in anticipation of a gruesome meeting with my accountant, at which a fantastically large check to the IRS will be written out.

Enough about my troubles with the US government and shoddy accounting abilities! What are you playing this weekend? Hit us square in the comments and let us know.

