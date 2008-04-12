What Are You Playing This Weekend?

With a planned nine straight days of obligation gaming, defined as titles I might not necessarily play on my own time, I think I'll be taking it easy this weekend, doing my best to re-beat Ikaruga and keeping my hands controller free. I'd beaten the Dreamcast import version of Ikaruga a few months after its release, but I'm a credit feeder, never to be skilled enough to play with default, no-continue settings.

Outside of that, there's trip planning and taxes to be done, plus the odd housekeeping chore. Expect a very worn out set of Kotaku editors by next weekend, some who might swear games off forever. No joke! What you playing this weekend with your free time?