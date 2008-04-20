Reader Jacob Reiff pointed out that we have yet to ask the most important question of the weekend, so let's wrap up Saturday with just that. So, what are you playing this weekend? Me? Thanks for asking. Still powering through Bully, and I also downloaded the Iron Man demo, Ikaruga, and Black from Xbox originals (dunno why).

I am also playing the super realistic Apartment Security Deposit Challenge 2K8: Oven Cleaning, and I downloaded the optional Refrigerator De-Scum Map Pack for that one too.

Seriously, let us and let everyone know in the comments what you're jamming to until we resume our regularly scheduled lives on Monday.