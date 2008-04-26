What Are You Playing This Weekend?

I'll be one of the few playing Grand Theft Auto IV this weekend (God and Fed Ex man willing) with a legitimate copy of the game. I'll be knee deep in multiplayer goodness, hoping to get a firm grasp on GTA IV's many many modes, while hopefully securing that "Let Sleeping Rockstars Lie" Achievement that will be extra hard to get.

And that's it! No time for anything but GTA IV—even though my copy of the new Phantasy Star collection just shipped!—as reviews must be written, or we suffer the consequences. Make sure you stop by this weekend to give it an eyeballing. Other than some Kotaku review reading time, what do you have planned for the weekend? More importantly, what are you playing?