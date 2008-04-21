What to Give the Perfect Dark-Obsessed Gamer

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

A laptop sentry gun, of course. Or, well, a lot of pipes and electrical tape, and scrap metal shaped into the notorious weapon. Reader Thomas Masheder and his pal regularly play Perfect Dark for N64 to this day. And when his pal turned 25, Thomas went off to the hardware store in search of parts to build his gun.

Thomas advises that his friend's sentry is guarding his kitchen. Thomas's trash bins (pictured) are protected by the one he made for himself. I wonder if the sentry is sensitive enough to detect roach or raccoon movement.

Good work, Thomas. We've got two more of his pictures after the jump.

