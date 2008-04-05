What's It Like Working With 50 Cent?

What's it like making the follow up for million-selling, universally-panned 50 Cent: Bulletproof? Total freedom? Or is Fiddy running the show? ProllySays game director Julian Widdows at UK dev Swordfish Studios:
We were very much given control of the core experience, what we wanted to create with a 50 Cent game. He took a look at it and he was like, 'You know, it looks really cool, I'd like something a little bit more.' The guy's a gamer, which in and of itself is actually an advantage because he came in with a very honest, very open opinion - 'As a gamer, I want more than just a core experience'.
He's a gamer, just not a "crazy game head", m'kay?
Blood on the Sand Interview [CVG][Pic]
