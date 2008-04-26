What's On GTA IV's Soundtrack?

Anyone picking up the monster-box Special Edition of GTA IV next week will, for their troubles, be getting themselves a copy of the game's soundtrack CD. Doesn't matter whether you like what's on it or not, you're getting it regardless, but out of courtesy you may as well know (thanks, retailers) which songs have made the cut.
Soviet Connection [The Theme From Grand Theft Auto IV] by Michael Hunter
Dirty New Yorker by Mobb Deep Feat. Havoc & Prodigy from H.N.I.C. Part 2 Sessions
No Sex For Ben by The Rapture
No Fraid A by Munga
Where's My Money by Busta Rhymes
I Want You by C.J.
Rocky Mountain Way by Joe Walsh
Stand Up Jamrock by Bob Marley & The Wailers and Damian Marley
Liberty City: The Invasion by Seryoga
Vagabond by Greenskeepers
On A Journey by Electrik Funk
Nickname by Qadir
Holy Thursday by David Axelrod
War Is Necessary by Nas
Zombie by Fela Kuti
5:23 by Global Communication
