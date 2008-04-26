What's On GTA IV's Soundtrack?

Anyone picking up the monster-box Special Edition of GTA IV next week will, for their troubles, be getting themselves a copy of the game's soundtrack CD. Doesn't matter whether you like what's on it or not, you're getting it regardless, but out of courtesy you may as well know (thanks, retailers) which songs have made the cut.

Soviet Connection [The Theme From Grand Theft Auto IV] by Michael Hunter

Dirty New Yorker by Mobb Deep Feat. Havoc & Prodigy from H.N.I.C. Part 2 Sessions

No Sex For Ben by The Rapture

No Fraid A by Munga

Where's My Money by Busta Rhymes

I Want You by C.J.

Rocky Mountain Way by Joe Walsh

Stand Up Jamrock by Bob Marley & The Wailers and Damian Marley

Liberty City: The Invasion by Seryoga

Vagabond by Greenskeepers

On A Journey by Electrik Funk

Nickname by Qadir

Holy Thursday by David Axelrod

War Is Necessary by Nas

Zombie by Fela Kuti

5:23 by Global Communication