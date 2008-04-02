What's The Deal With Those PlayStation 3 Mandatory Installs? I Mean, Hey...

Good things come to those who wait. That may not sell you on the ten to twenty minute installs required by some PlayStation 3 games like Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds or Devil May Cry 4, but for the time being some gamers are going to have to live with it. But what's the real deal behind the delayed satisfaction? Is it merely developer "laziness"? Crappy tech?

It's not merely "laziness" or the result of multi-platform lowest common denominator programming, even games like Gran Turismo 5 Prologue come equipped with a 12 minute install. So, what's the deal?

MTV Multiplayer explores the various reasons behind hard drive installs of game content, pointing out that some developers of multi-platform titles aren't catering their data structures to the Blu-ray format, opting to dump the DVD on the newer, Sony backed spec. That oversight in optimization may be contributing to your longer load times and, in some cases, explain required installs. The PS3's Blu-ray drive only reads at one speed, another contributor. There's more to be learned at the original report.

Does it suck? Yes. Would I rather have shortened load times, regardless of the install? Oh, most definitely. You mad? Let us know in the comments.

The Mystery Behind PlayStation 3's Sometimes Mandatory Installations [MTV Multiplayer][Image Credit]