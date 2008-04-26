The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

What's This On My Desk? Just INVINCIBILITY.

Oh, hey Sharon. Yeah, I'm looking forward to the weekend too. Oh, what's this star? Nothing for you to worry about. Let's just say, a man like me occasionally needs...some protection...if you catch my drift.

No, no, I didn't mean it that way, Sharon! Not protection as in "wee," protection as in "Wii!" (You can't actually see the spelling of my words, can you?) Please Sharon, step away from human resources. OK, then at least tell them that I have this musical star on my desk for protection—as in invincibility. When I touch it, my body begins to glow for 15 seconds and all things that can harm me bounce off my skin. Can you do that for me, Sharon? Thanks, I wouldn't want them to think I was a weirdo or something! Haha! Amiright??

Super Mario Singing Glow Star [Think Geek via Geek Alerts]

