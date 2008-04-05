Which Home Consoles Do You Own? Why, Why?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Gather around children! It's that time of the week again, time to confess your sins to the TUD Giraffe. He's already to listen with open ears and arms. For those not in the know, Tell us Dammit is our opportunity to learn more about you reader person. That way we can feel closer! And perhaps, even for a fleeting second, feel kinda bad when we ban your arse. Here's how it works: We ask a question. You answer it. So! This week, the TUD Giraffe asks:

What home consoles do you own? And why?

Here, in Japan, I've got a PS2, a broken DC, a GC, a PS3, an Xbox 360 and a Wii. Why...? Hrm, 'tis me job, boy, me job.

  • Pax Bisonica Guest

    *Deep Breath*
    Wii, Ps3, Xbox360, Ps2, Dreamcast, NeoGeo, 3DO, NES, SMS, MegaDrive, SNES, NDS, PSP. And yes I do have time to play them all, thankyouverymuch.

  • Matt Buckner Guest

    PS3, Wii, 2x360's (one has issues) PSP, DS. I once had many more classic consoles, but in a stupid move that I now regret I sold them all to change things in my life. Worst decision ever! I've been a gamer since I was 5 and it's never going to change!

