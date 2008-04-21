Why The Chainsaw Gun Exists (Boring Edition)

Gun plus chainsaw? There must be more to that than simply "looks cool." There is! Epics president Mike Capps says while he was originally against the idea, he told a Comic Con panel:

The reason [it]exists is because our characters are so bloody expensive to draw..

Meaning that they have more detail close-up than say Halo characters. Fair enough! Though we prefer "looks cool." Elsewhere Capps says the sequel have battles that feel more massive in scale. Hope he doesn't have another dry explanation for that.

