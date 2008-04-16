Wii Fit US Box Art Post? Oh, Yes We Did!

Want to know what your $89.99 purchase of Wii Fit is going to secure you in the box art department? Now you know! Featuring a frighteningly monolithic Wii Balance Board about to crush an unsuspecting Wii Fit yoga fan and a Touch! Generations badge—Wii Fit is the third Wii title to do so—it's certainly more vibrant than its Japanese counterpart. The back is a multi-ethnic, multi-generational feel-good product photo fest.
Look how handsome everyone is, after just a few moments with Wii Fit. Where can I score some of that sterile Wii Fit brand workout gear, Nintendo? I want a total Wii Fit lifestyle too!
