Wii Fit Priced for America

Launching on May 19 in the US, Wii Fit will retail for $US 89.99. With the crappy dollar exchange rate, that's about the same as it costs in Japan, where it's priced at ¥8,800. There's more! The first 1,000 folks in the New York City area who pre-order Wii Fit with a $US 5 deposit at the Nintendo World store in Rockefeller Plaza have will get a limited edition Wii Fit with a reproduced Shigeru Miyamoto signature on it. That's right, if you are lucky, you too can wear a fake Miyamoto autograph. Hooray!
April 15, 2008
Nintendo News: Wii Fit to Keep Americans Moving at $89.99 MSRP
In anticipation of the U.S. launch of Wii Fit™, the new interactive fitness game for the popular Wii™ system, Nintendo of America Inc. has announced pricing details for this groundbreaking release. Available at Nintendo World store starting on May 19, Wii Fit and the innovative Wii Balance Board™ accessory will be bundled and sold together at a suggested retail price of $89.99.
Boasting a dynamic mix of more than 40 yoga, aerobics, strength training and balance activities, Wii Fit provides consumers with a fun, easy and affordable way to incorporate exercise into their daily routines. Using the included wireless Wii Balance Board accessory, every member of the household can step up and stay active, setting individual fitness goals and tracking their progress over time.
Consumers in the New York area who pre-order Wii Fit from the Nintendo World store in Rockefeller Plaza will receive a special bonus item. From April 18-20, the first 1,000 consumers who place a $5 deposit for Wii Fit will receive a limited edition Wii Fit T-shirt featuring the image and reproduced autograph of legendary Nintendo video game designer Shigeru Miyamoto.
Through mid-February, Wii Fit had sold more than 1.4 million copies in Japan since its Dec. 1, 2007 launch. For more information about Wii Fit, please visit www.WiiFit.com or contact:
