Wii Fit "Strengthens" Your Right to Game

Wii Fit is not a game. Really, it's not. Even if it is in Miyamoto's mind it is, Wii Fit ain't. No wonder many game-playing folks are dismissing it. Not so fast! Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto says not to be so quickly to judge. Wii Fit is making things better, building bridges. According to Miyamoto:

Really, what Wii Fit represents and what Nintendo is trying to do with Wii Fit is expand the gaming population. And the reason that is important for them is because as more and more people of different ages start playing — even if it's just games like Wii Fit —- their understanding of what video games are and the fact that they're even playing games is going to better their understanding of what gamers are... So in a sense what we're doing by increasing the gaming population is strengthening their right to continue to game. I hope they'll keep that in mind.