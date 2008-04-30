The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Wii Fit Trams It Up

wiitram_1.jpgTipster Luke sent us this shot of a Melbourne tram decorated with Wii Fit advertising. Not content with just sharing the pictures, Luke provided us with his perspective:

The irony of promoting a fitness product on a vehicle designed to minimise walking definitely put a smile on my face.

If you were walking down the street and saw this zoom by, would you point and laugh? I'd be too busy trying to catch my breath... you know, from all the outside movement.

Another shot after the jump.wiitram_2.jpg

Comments

  • RabbidRaven Guest

    Yay Melbourne! Nintendo's really going all out with this one. Bet it sells a bunch here.

    The next few weeks should be interesting.

    0
  • Josh Guest

    Not to mention the fuck-off sized billboard on Nepean Highway around North Road, pushing the balance board to a chock-a-block roadway of overweight drivers.

    Seriously though, the interest this is copping - from random people who you'd never think would be into games - is massive. There was a chick at my work who wanted to get one, until she realised you need a Wii console to use it.

    0
  • mkl Guest

    Not ironic at all. Most people walk to and from a tram. Most likely the people on the tram have walked further than those in the cars.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles