Wii Gets A Pretty New GameCube Controller

Gorgeous. Nintendo are releasing sometime later this month a new, white GameCube controller, no doubt to satisfy the growing throngs of not only Smash Bros (and soon to be Mario Kart) players, but Wii-white console colour fetishists as well. It'll retail for a suggested price of ¥2000 (around $US 20), comes with the requisite 3m cable and, as you've probably figured from that squiggly thing in front of the 2000, is at least for the moment Japan-only.

Controllers [Nintendo, via Go Nintendo]