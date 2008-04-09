The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Wii Gets A Pretty New GameCube Controller

Gorgeous. Nintendo are releasing sometime later this month a new, white GameCube controller, no doubt to satisfy the growing throngs of not only Smash Bros (and soon to be Mario Kart) players, but Wii-white console colour fetishists as well. It'll retail for a suggested price of ¥2000 (around $US 20), comes with the requisite 3m cable and, as you've probably figured from that squiggly thing in front of the 2000, is at least for the moment Japan-only.
Controllers [Nintendo, via Go Nintendo]

Comments

  • Bobbeh Guest

    If they're gonna make my Wii look ugly by having the panel for controller ports open, there damn well be a wire attached to that shet. I love reg. GC controllers.

    0
  • Pazx Guest

    I really want one, I live in Aus, any idea where to get one?

    Oh, has it been released yet?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles