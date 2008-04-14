Wii Launches In Korea On April 26

Yeah, you read that right. Launches. Those Koreans who after 18 months sans official support still care, you have our sympathies. According to Nintendo Korea's website, the console will be getting its long-overdue debut on April 26, and will retail for 220,000 Won ($US 225), albeit individually: Wii Sports will be packaged and sold separately, and will launch alongside Zack & Wiki, Wii Play, Super Swing Golf and four more unannounced titles.

