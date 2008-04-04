Will Australia Get Dual Shock 3 On April 24?

A product listing over at local retailer Topshop shows an April 24 Oz release date and $99.95 price tag for the PS3's new Dual Shock 3 controller. This factoid was spotted by the gents at PALGN.

Great news if it's true... I guess. But a hundred bucks for a controller? I know the pricing on games is insane here, but now hardware as well? You should probably hit up Play-Asia and get it for $30 less.

Genuine Wireless Dualshock 3 Controller [Topshop via PALGN, thanks Shayne]