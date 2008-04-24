Will Ferrell's Game Or Die Coming Soon?

The Will Ferrell backed comedy web site Funny Or Die may be getting a video game themed spin-off, according to NewTeeVee. Site CEO Dick Glover told NTV that what ultimately may be named Game Or Die, will be "a very broad-based site" with a video game focus and we presume, the odd Will Ferrell cameo or two.
What does he mean by broad-based? "Whether you're my age and playing Pac-Man is your idea of a video game, or you're younger and at the highest levels of Halo 3, or you're in a retirement home," Glover said "we're going to have something for you on this site." That probably means Ferrell playing Wii Sports bowling with a toddler and an invalid with hilarious results!
Funny or Die to Level Up Into Video Games [NewTeeVee]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink